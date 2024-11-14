MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.88. 175,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 105,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

