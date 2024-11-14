Short Interest in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Drops By 29.1%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,197,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE STEW traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 81,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

(Get Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.