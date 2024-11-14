HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $695.00 and last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 242071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $680.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $666.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.33 and a 200 day moving average of $547.24. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.50, a PEG ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $28,881,300. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

