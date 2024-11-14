Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,897.47 and last traded at C$1,884.00, with a volume of 13119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,861.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,722.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,607.81.

In related news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total value of C$6,924,875.22. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,875.00, for a total transaction of C$1,875,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,997,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

