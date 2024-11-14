Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Pharma Mar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

