Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Rises By 52.4%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leafly Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFLYW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.