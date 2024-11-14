Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Rises By 52.4%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leafly Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFLYW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Leafly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Leafly Company Profile
