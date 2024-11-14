Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Short Interest Up 53.4% in October

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of DOMH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488. The company has a market cap of $10.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Dominari has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Get Dominari alerts:

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Dominari had a negative net margin of 180.22% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.