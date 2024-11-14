Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Increases By 200.0%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $673,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DXJS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,359. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

