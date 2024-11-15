Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 1,658,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 36.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

