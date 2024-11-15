Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Atb Cap Markets

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYRWF. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 9.3 %

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 279,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,722. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

