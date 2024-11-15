Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

Turnstone Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ TSBX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Turnstone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSBX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Turnstone Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $0.50 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

