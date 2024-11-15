iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.94 and last traded at $85.94. 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.23.

Get iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 6.26% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.