KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.50, Zacks reports.

KALA BIO Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 14,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,138. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. KALA BIO has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

