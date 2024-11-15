Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.19 and last traded at $32.19. 333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

