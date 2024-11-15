S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

SCPPF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.86.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

