S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
S4 Capital Stock Performance
SCPPF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.86.
S4 Capital Company Profile
