Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.63.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.6 %

EFN stock traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 193,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,230. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$20.62 and a 1-year high of C$30.04.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of C$375.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

