Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 15th (ABBV, ALE, AMGN, AMPE, AMS, APVO, BIIB, BKSC, BLIN, BMRN)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 15th:

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW). They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT). They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

