Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 15th (ABBV, ALE, AMGN, AMPE, AMS, APVO, BIIB, BKSC, BLIN, BMRN)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, November 15th:

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). They issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW). They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visionary (NYSE:GV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB). They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wolfe Research issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT). They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.