White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,932.81 and last traded at $1,932.81, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,923.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,791.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,775.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,886,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

