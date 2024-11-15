Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.38. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 76,585 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.