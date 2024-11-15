The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 724.48 ($9.13) and traded as low as GBX 708 ($8.92). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.95), with a volume of 68,475 shares.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £610.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,328.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 723.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 728.46.

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,761.90%.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.