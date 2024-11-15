First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
FAAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.73. 17,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $29.44.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
