Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 169.1% from the October 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAF remained flat at $101.77 on Friday. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

