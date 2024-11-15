BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Trading 17.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,538,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,320% from the average session volume of 108,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Edward Hawkins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,400 ($1,764.34). Company insiders own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

