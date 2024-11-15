Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Drops By 39.9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the October 15th total of 641,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Uxin Trading Down 0.5 %

UXIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,681. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 173.92% and a negative net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

