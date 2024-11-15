Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 2,779,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,556. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,824.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 265,104 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

