Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,785. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 638,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 176,114 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

