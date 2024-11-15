Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,231. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

