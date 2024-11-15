Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,954,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,282,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Nuburu Trading Up 4.4 %

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc engages in high-power, high-brightness blue laser technology business for welding and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO-150 and NUBURU BL. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

