Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67). 254,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 465,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.74).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.82. The firm has a market cap of £388.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3,347.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daren John Morris sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £68,200 ($85,948.33). Also, insider Sara Elizabeth Murray acquired 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($136,105.86). Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $82,335,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

