UBS Group Begins Coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s current price.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,581 shares. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

