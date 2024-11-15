Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,596 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.69. 1,113,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,250. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.