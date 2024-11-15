Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

SLN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 75,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,732. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $400.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 336,196 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

