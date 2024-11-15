Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $182.04. 492,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,596. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $144.35 and a 52 week high of $185.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

