Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $832.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its 200-day moving average is $676.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. This trade represents a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

