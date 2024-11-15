Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases C$17,000.00 in Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMGGet Free Report) Director Peter William Harris bought 100,000 shares of Metallic Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

Metallic Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CVE:MMG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

