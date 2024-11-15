Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG) Director Purchases C$17,000.00 in Stock

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) Director Peter William Harris bought 100,000 shares of Metallic Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.
Metallic Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CVE:MMG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. Metallic Minerals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$29.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Metallic Minerals Company Profile
