Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 211,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

