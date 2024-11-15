Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 524,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.4 days.

Beach Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

BEPTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Beach Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

