Critical Comparison: Equitable Financial (EQFN) versus The Competition

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.85% 0.54% Equitable Financial Competitors 8.91% 5.26% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, indicating that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million $2.71 million 12.50 Equitable Financial Competitors $1.68 billion $303.01 million 3.07

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equitable Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. Equitable Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.