Benchmark Lowers Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Price Target to $3.00

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Benchmark from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 304.75% from the stock’s current price.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of PRSO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,919. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 320.39% and a negative net margin of 142.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peraso will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

