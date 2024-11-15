Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 70,246 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 968.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

