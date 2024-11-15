iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Position Reduced by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,680,000 after acquiring an additional 472,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,065,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. 102,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,572. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.