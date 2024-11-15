Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,870,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,287. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.