Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.