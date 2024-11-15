Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in October

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. 1,870,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,287. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

