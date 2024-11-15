Archer Investment Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,672. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

