Empirical Finance LLC Buys 269 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Stryker by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $282.35 and a 52-week high of $392.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.72.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

