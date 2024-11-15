First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.7 million. First Advantage also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get First Advantage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FA

First Advantage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.00 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.