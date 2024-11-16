A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 43,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after buying an additional 1,724,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $9,562,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 795,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 506,332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,443.30. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

