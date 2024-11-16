Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $268,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

