iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF opened at $52.39 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $780.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

