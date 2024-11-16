NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.95-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.150 EPS.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $172.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
