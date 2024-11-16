Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 65,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.